Make your dream home a reality

This remarkable home in a picturesque neighborhood will fulfill your dream. On a half-acre, this home features four bedrooms and three baths to accommodate the entire family. A true wrap around porch features a 20-x-9-foot sitting area helping you enjoy the outdoors and relaxation. A large deck is perfect for all your gatherings.

What a welcome! At the front door, you’ll be greeted by a two-story foyer accenting a breathtaking sweeping staircase. An open concept kitchen is complete with granite countertops and hardwood cabinets.

A commanding primary bedroom boasts a tray ceiling and ensuite bath with a luxurious jacuzzi tub.

The many extras include a three-car garage, a first-floor office/library, 9-foot ceilings, a generator, tilt out easy clean windows, and a potential bonus room over the garage.

This home is fully loaded and in a fantastic location. It is a true gem.