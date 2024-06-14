x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Make your dream home a reality

Warwick. Enjoy four bedrooms and three baths, plus a whole lot more!

Warwick /
| 14 Jun 2024 | 11:39
    Make your dream home a reality
    Make your dream home a reality
    Make your dream home a reality
    Make your dream home a reality
    Make your dream home a reality
    Make your dream home a reality
    Make your dream home a reality
    Make your dream home a reality
    Make your dream home a reality
    Make your dream home a reality
    Make your dream home a reality
    Make your dream home a reality
    Make your dream home a reality

This remarkable home in a picturesque neighborhood will fulfill your dream. On a half-acre, this home features four bedrooms and three baths to accommodate the entire family. A true wrap around porch features a 20-x-9-foot sitting area helping you enjoy the outdoors and relaxation. A large deck is perfect for all your gatherings.

What a welcome! At the front door, you’ll be greeted by a two-story foyer accenting a breathtaking sweeping staircase. An open concept kitchen is complete with granite countertops and hardwood cabinets.

A commanding primary bedroom boasts a tray ceiling and ensuite bath with a luxurious jacuzzi tub.

The many extras include a three-car garage, a first-floor office/library, 9-foot ceilings, a generator, tilt out easy clean windows, and a potential bonus room over the garage.

This home is fully loaded and in a fantastic location. It is a true gem.

Essential Information
Address: 22 Ridgefield Rd., Warwick, NY
Price: $799,900
Taxes: $ 15,901
Agent: Geoffrey M. Green
BHG Real Estate Green Team
Office: 845-208-9928