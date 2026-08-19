Magic behind the purple door

This lovely home was thoughtfully designed for comfort and everyday living. With four bedrooms and two bathrooms, there is truly generous space inside as well as outside.

The sun-filled family room has oversized windows while the inviting living room features a cozy fireplace ready to warm our Orange County winters.

The expertly designed kitchen has plenty of workspace while the oversized dining room is ready for all your entertaining needs.

Outside, the one acre property is superb for entertaining, gardening, a play area or for pets. Peace of mind reigns with a seven year old roof and a brand new refrigerator.

The charming village of Warwick is a mile away to enjoy shops, restaurants and seasonal events.