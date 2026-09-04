Lovingly Renovated Raised Ranch

1 S. Lynn St. is a stunning three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home in the charming village of Warwick. The open layout kitchen features a breakfast bar, granite countertops and opens to a large deck. The spacious living room is bright while the ensuite primary bedroom offers a walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms have ample closet space and share a full bathroom.

The finished lower level is perfect as a home office, game room or guest suite.

New home perks making life better are a new asphalt driveway (2024), a new roof (2020), new oak flooring and oak staircase on the main level, new central AC and new boiler and hot water heater.

Adjoining the property is a quiet village park. You can stroll directly into what seems like a three-acre extension of the listing’s property. Plus it has a pond.

Serenity and peace of mind will be yours with this move-in ready home.