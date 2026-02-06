Lovely colonial home

There’s absolutely nothing sly about this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath colonial home located in parklike Warwick Grove. On a corner lot, this impeccable home features elegant crown moldings, gleaming hardwood floors and soaring ceilings.

An amazing study provides a serene sanctuary while the living room beckons with a cozy fireplace. The open dining area connects with the kitchen creating entertaining possibilities as the French doors extend to the patio.

The exquisite kitchen boasts a farmhouse sink, granite countertops and a breakfast counter.

The primary suite is an elegant retreat featuring two walk-in closets, a luxurious bath with dual vanities, a walk-in shower and a soaking tub.

Visiting the upstairs leads to a flexible loft excellent as a home office, lounge or guest quarters with storage and a full bath.

Warwick Grove’s amenities can’t be beat with a library, game and massage rooms, fitness and neighborhood centers, heated outdoor pool and so much more.

A close-knit community and parklike grounds make this the utmost place to call home.