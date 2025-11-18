Love Local Holiday Market returns

Wickham Works will host the 10th annual Love Local Holiday Market on Black Friday - Nov. 28 - in Stanley Deming Park in Warwick.

The non-profit arts group brings local artisans together to provide the community with a chance to shop local for the holidays, support artists and small business owners, and celebrate the holidays with something handmade.

The market is a festive occasion giving a chance for folks to browse hand-made gifts from housewares, jewelry and body products to one-of-a-kind art pieces.

“Back in 2016, when we held our first holiday market at what is now the Wickham Woodlands Manor House, our intention was to showcase local makers and give them an opportunity to build an in-person relationship with local customers,” said Melissa Shaw-Smith, Wickham Works’ Director. “I’m happy to say, that has proved very successful.”

Market Director Hannelore Chambers curates each market to ensure that customers and vendors will have a good experience. The market holds space for organizations such as the Warwick high school’s Empty Bowls fundraise, and Young Makers, teens who are exploring their own creativity and gaining insight into the retail experience.

The suggested $3 entrance fee for adults goes towards supporting free community events such as Treecycle, Wickham Works’ annual earth day festival and the Too Good to Toss, community swap.

Love Local Holiday Market runs from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The rain date is scheduled for Saturday Nov. 29.