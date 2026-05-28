Live the lake life in style

This farmhouse in the heart of the Greenwood Lake community blends contemporary with classic style. With three bedrooms and two baths, it’s ideal for full-time living or weekend getaways.

The home showcases an open concept layout with a perfect flow between the living room, chef-inspired kitchen and the dining area. The kitchen boasts leathered granite countertops, custom cabinetry, a breakfast bar, premium stainless- steel appliances and an oven with a built-in air fryer.

Stepping upstairs are three lovely bedrooms. The primary suite offers a walk-in closet, cathedral ceilings and a private office nook.

A full walk-out basement offers the potential for more living space or a media room, wellness studio or anything your heart desires.

Living in the vibrant waterfront community of Greenwood Lake, you are privileged to have private lake and beach access as well as the convenience of local restaurants, cafes, seasonal events and tap houses.

Make this a summer to remember.