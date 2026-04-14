Leo Kaytes Ford dealership sold to Fette Auto Group

After nearly 50 years serving the Warwick community, Leo Kaytes Ford will be under new management. Owner Leo Kaytes, Jr. shared that he is retiring and selling the dealership, which was founded in 1978, to Fette Auto Group of Clifton, N.J.

Kaytes, who followed in his father’s, the late Leo Kaytes, Sr.’s footsteps, shared that his plan was to become an architect. Reminiscing about his summers spent working at the dealership since he was 12, he said, it’s hard not to stay involved, “once it gets in your blood.”

Although Kaytes was presented with other opportunities, he emphasized that he did not want to sell the dealership to a large corporation and wanted to pass the business on to a family-run organization.

Speaking of John Fette, dealer principal of Fette Auto Group, Kaytes said, “He gets it. He is charitable and understands the community aspect.” He also shared his appreciation for Fette’s plans to keep the business in the family by preparing his son, Hart Fette to run the Warwick dealership. Fette’s other son, Daniel, will remain with the Clifton dealership.

In retirement, Kaytes says he looks forward to continue his work as a Warwick Valley Rotarian and supporting local nonprofits like the Winslow Therapeutic Center.

New family, same values

John Fette shared that his family had been looking for an opportunity to expand and that a broker suggested the Leo Kaytes dealership to them. After meeting with Leo Kaytes. Jr., Fette thought they’d work well together and said the transition process has been very smooth.

Like the Kaytes family, the Fette family has been in the auto industry for multiple decades. Fette spoke of his grandfather starting the Clifton dealership 75 years ago.

Fette spoke highly of the Leo Kaytes Ford employees, calling them a very important piece of the business. He shared his appreciation for the dealership being family-run and affirmed his desire to continue that tradition by preparing his son Hart, who will serve as operations manager, to become general manager of the Warwick dealership.

Fette said the goal is for the Warwick location to take advantage of the Clifton location’s larger inventory of new and used cars, expand their parts sales and possibly get into selling commercial vehicles.

Fette, who serves as president of the board for the Boys and Girls Club of Clifton, N.J., and is a supporter of the YMCA of Montclair and other local organizations, said he looks forward to becoming more involved in the Warwick community. One such way would be to continue the Leo Kaytes Ford tradition of hosting the dealership’s Veterans Day Appreciation Breakfast.

“We’re looking to continue the tradition that Leo’s family has set up for us. We are still family run and wan to continue that. We love the town and it’s a real win,” Fette said.