Leaf & Ladle opens its doors

Leaf & Ladle, a new destination for fresh, health-conscious meals in the heart of the village, recently celebrated its grand opening. Owners Adam Powers, Britt Johnson, Paul Maass, and Melissa Padham-Maass were joined by family, friends, The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce, and local supporters for a ribbon cutting and opening celebration at the 14 Forester Ave. location.

Powers and Johnson, who also operate Fetch, Village Billiards, and the historic Baird’s Tavern, have long envisioned a spot where locals could grab nutritious, vibrant meals — think salads, smoothies, and seasonal bowls — on the go or in between activities.

For Padham-Maass, the opening carries special meaning. As the founder of the Warwick Center for the Performing Arts and Forge 28 Studios, located just behind Leaf & Ladle at 28 Church St., she said she recognized the need for a nearby option where dancers, students, and families could refuel with food that supports their active lifestyles. “It’s the perfect addition for our young artists and athletes,” she said.

28 Church St. is a lively campus of movement and strength, home not only to the performing arts center but also to jujitsu, wrestling, and CrossFit programs. Leaf & Ladle will serve as a natural gathering place for this dynamic, wellness-focused community.

With a focus on simple, nourishing ingredients and a welcoming vibe, Leaf & Ladle is already making its mark as a wholesome new staple in Warwick’s ever-evolving food and wellness landscape.

On hand to celebrate were Town of Warwick councilmember Russ Kowal, Village of Warwick trustee Mary Collura, Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce board members Matthew Guy and Bina Patel, and WVCC Staff Stefanie Keegan Craver and Jelena Stamenkovic.