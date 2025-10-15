Keeping the community connected

For the first time, WVT Fiber, delivered reliable connectivity to Applefest, one of Warwick’s most beloved community events. Festival-goers and vendors at Applefest enjoyed complimentary Wi-Fi coverage across the entire event via WVT Fiber’s multi-gig fiber-optic network.

More than 1,000 unique users leveraged the Wi-Fi, enabling vendors to process transactions seamlessly and attendees to stay connected during the widely attended event.

“When having over 30,000 people visit Warwick in an eight-hour time frame, Wi-Fi can always be iffy, which hurts our stores, the vendors at Applefest and our neighbors,” said Stefanie Keegan Craver, Executive Director of the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce. “Last year vendors were frustrated by not being able to process sales because Wi-Fi was down as well as cell phone service. Being able to alleviate that stress and making sure our businesses in the area, our guests joining us at Applefest and the visiting vendors have fast, reliable internet is the best gift WVT could give us. Their dedication to Warwick and our community is unparalleled, we are so happy WVT is a corporate sponsor of the chamber and truly committed to our community.”

“Community connection is at the heart of what we do,” said Diane Quennoz, Chief Customer Officer at Archtop Fiber. “From homes and businesses to beloved local events like Applefest, we’re proud to help make technology simple, accessible and part of what makes the Warwick Valley community vibrant and connected.”

To learn more about WVT Fiber and its parent company, Archtop Fiber, log onto www.archtopfiber.com.