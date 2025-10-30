x
Inviting 3-bedroom home

Warwick. It comes complete with an open floor plan, a large deck, and a pool.

Warwick NY /
| 30 Oct 2025 | 07:28
This lovely three-bedroom, two-bathroom home boasts gorgeous mountain views from the front and backyards. It’s your own private retreat with scenic landscapes, large deck and in-ground pool.

Inside, the open floor plan breathes light and life into the modern kitchen just waiting for the anxious chef.

The two-car garage shelters your rides and provides added storage.

Perfect village perks include public water and sewer, central air, natural gas and a woodburning stove.

Move-in ready, your splendid new home awaits.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 30 Highland Ave.
Warwick, N.Y.
Price: $539,900
Taxes: $10,400
Agent: Jennifer Di Costanzo
Re/Max Town and Country
Agent’s Cell: (917) 916-9995