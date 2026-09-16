Inn at Stony Creek celebrates 25 years under the same owner

Twenty-five years ago, Bill Signor and his partner Joe Campone opened the Inn at Stony Creek on Spanktown Road, welcoming guests to the converted property that once served as the main house of a 19th-century dairy farm.

Stony Creek features six rooms with private baths, some with whirlpools, fireplaces and private entrances, and offers full breakfasts with table service.

Other amenities include a pond with ducks and geese, beautiful gardens, a stream and wrap around front porch with rockers to enjoy on a quiet country road. Guests can also enjoy the Windy Hollow Riding club meets across the road.

The inn also offers guests easy access to the many wineries, breweries and distilleries and events venues in or around Warwick.

Turning an old dairy farm into a modern, boutique hotel

The Inn at Stony Creek was originally a 104-acre Dairy Farm, built in 1840, until 1996, when it was sold to a developer for new home sites. The main house was scheduled for demolition to make way for a new home when it was purchased and rescued by Signor and restored into what would become the Inn. The large dairy barn was taken down to make way for Coppergate Lane and its’ 30 homes. The developer donated 40 acres of audubon trails connected to the Inn’s property for hiking and bird watching. The Inn restoration was done in stages and took three years to complete.

For more information about The Inn at Stony Creek visit www.innstony creek.com.