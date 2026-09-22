Incredibly Tranquil Private Setting

This charming raised ranch is a perfectly balanced 1.5-acre-lot of flat front yard and a serene wooded backdrop. Boasting three bedrooms and three baths, the spacious kitchen showcases a large center island, built-in wine fridge, recessed lighting throughout the home and completely updated open-concept main living space.

The primary bath features Spanish tile and a towel warming rack, while all bedrooms have ceiling fans.

The lower level enjoys a finished rec. room anchored by an accent wall with an electric fireplace.

Two bonus rooms are excellent as a home office or guest room or anything you can imagine. A lower deck and a covered upper deck will happily surprise you with a built-in spa.

Additional perks for this lovely Warwick home include central air, an attached garage, baseboard heat and a peaceful setting close to everything Warwick has to offer.