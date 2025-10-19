Impeccable new construction

Built in 2023, this beautiful new four bedroom, two-and-a-half bath colonial is an ideal commuter location on a two acre oasis bordering bucolic state parkland.

Another plus is access to Greenwood Lake.

Surrounded by sunlight, you’ll be impressed by this home’s hardwood floors, high ceilings and recessed lighting in an open concept layout.

The state- of- the- art chef’s kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a huge pantry.

The grand stairway leads you to the upper level with balcony views and an oversized picture window.

An expansive primary suite features a grand hallway flanked by walk-in closets. The ensuite bath features a double vanity and oversized shower. Three other bedrooms enjoy great views and ample closet space.

Perks include a large level driveway, a massive garage that could probably fit your boat. An unfinished basement awaits your magic touch.

Beautiful, classic and convenient, this listing deserves your utmost attention.