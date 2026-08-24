Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties’ golf classic raises nearly $75,000 for patient care

Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties held its 19th Annual Golf Classic at Osiris Country Club in Walden on Aug. 10, drawing a sold-out field of 100 golfers for the organization’s best golf fundraising event in recent years.

The tournament raised nearly $75,000 to support Hospice services throughout Orange and Sullivan Counties. Golfers enjoyed a day of pleasant weather on the course before gathering for a reception featuring hors d’oeuvres and scenic views of Osiris Lake, followed by dinner.

“Today’s outing is about more than just golf,” Eric Gastik, President and CEO of Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, told the golfers, sponsors and other attendees. “It’s about coming together as a community to support patients and families during one of the most difficult times in their lives. Every golfer, every sponsor, every raffle ticket purchased and every volunteer contributes to that mission.”

The event’s success was made possible by a network of generous sponsors, led by presenting sponsor Resorts World, who had provided Hospice with a recent grant for the implementation of a new electronic medical record system to improve care coordination and give clinicians more time with patients and families.

Green Jacket Sponsors Thomas and Janet Sullivan and the Kaplan Family Foundation were also recognized for their longstanding generosity.

Support and sponsors

Additional support came from Shotgun Start Sponsors Central Medical Supply and Electrical Underwriters of New York; Hole-in-One Contest sponsor Healey Brothers Automotive Group; Cocktail Reception Sponsors John Herbert Company, Gabrielli Truck Sales, Wallkill Savings & Loan, Oppenheimer, and host Osiris Country Club; Refreshment Cart Sponsors Dr. Robert Dinsmore, Marshall & Sterling, and Crystal Run Healthcare; and Putting Green Sponsors Cameo Hills Farm and the Grout Family. Pepsi provided phone caddies for golfer gift bags, Dana Distributors provided the event signage and beverages, and numerous businesses, families and individuals sponsored golf cart and tee signs.

Gastik also thanked the event’s Golf Committee, led by Chair and Board Vice Chairman Paul Hoffner: Kathleen Cole, Dana Diorio, Joanne Menendez, Maggie Smith and Maggie Sutter; along with the organization’s Advancement team, as well as the many volunteers who helped bring the day together.

“The funds raised help make everything we do possible,” Gastik said. “They support expert clinical care in patients’ homes, in nursing facilities, hospitals and in our Kaplan Family Hospice Residence. They help provide physician services, nursing care, social work, spiritual care, bereavement support, and so many other services that bring comfort and compassion to our neighbors throughout Orange and Sullivan Counties.”

Proceeds from the Golf Classic support Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties’ full range of end-of-life care services, helping patients and families throughout the region live with dignity, comfort and support during life’s most challenging moments.

About Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Inc.

Since 1988, Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties has provided compassionate end-of-life care to patients and families across the Hudson Valley. Guided by our mission of honoring life with dignity, comfort, and compassion, we support individuals wherever they call home and help families navigate life’s most meaningful moments. Learn more at Hospiceoforange.com