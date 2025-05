Welcome to your future home. This raised ranch sits on 3.1 scenic acres in a desirable subdivision within the Warwick school district. Offering three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a spacious layout with solid bones, it’s the perfect opportunity to build equity and make it your own. Enjoy peaceful country living with a neighborhood feel, plus plenty of room to garden, entertain, or simply relax. A rare find with endless potential.