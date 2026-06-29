Greenwood Lake Hardware celebrates 21 years of serving the community

Community members, local officials, customers, and friends gathered to celebrate the 21st anniversary of Greenwood Lake Hardware with a ribbon-cutting ceremony honoring one of the village’s most enduring family-owned businesses. While the Greenwood Lake location has served residents for just over two decades, the Fink family’s roots in the hardware industry extend back to the late 19th century, reflecting more than 130 years of experience and commitment to customer service.

Located at 77 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake Hardware has become a trusted destination for homeowners, contractors, and do-it-yourself enthusiasts seeking everything from paint and power tools to plumbing supplies and seasonal necessities. Its companion lumberyard at 702 Jersey Avenue provides building materials and lumber that support construction and home improvement projects throughout the Greenwood Lake region.

Speaking during the celebration, owner Bernie Fink reflected on the business’s longevity and what has made it successful. “Basically, it’s a real hardware store,” Fink said. “We’ve been here for 21 years. The family’s been in the hardware business since 1896, so we know how to run a hardware store.”

Rather than relying solely on inventory, Fink emphasized that the store’s greatest strength has always been knowledgeable, personal service. Customers are encouraged to ask questions and receive practical advice from experienced staff members who understand both the products they sell and the unique needs of the local community. Mayor Tom Howley said “ Greenwood Lake Hardware tends to spread its impact in ways a distant chain rarely does: It sponsors the youth teams, the food drive, the school fundraiser; it hires from the neighborhood and keeps those wages circulating nearby; it knows customers by name, which is the kind of trust no warehouse can stock; and It pays property taxes that fund the same roads and schools its customers use.”

The store’s location on Windermere Avenue places it at the heart of Greenwood Lake’s historic commercial district, an area that has served residents and visitors since the village’s development as a lakeside destination in 1924 when it first became incorporated. Together with the Jersey Avenue lumberyard, the business has helped support generations of homeowners maintaining historic cottages, year-round residences, and new construction projects.

Over the past 21 years, Greenwood Lake Hardware has weathered economic downturns, changing retail trends, and increasing competition from national chain stores by maintaining the values that have defined family-owned hardware businesses for generations: expert advice, quality products, marine hardware, live bait, and personalized customer service.

Photo credit: Peter Lyons Hall