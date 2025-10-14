Grand opening for Café E Dolci PM

Café E Dolci PM celebrated their grand opening with the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Located at 8 West St., this new concept is a cocktail café and social lounge. Featuring a full bar, snacks, creative cocktails and a great ambiance, this gem is a new perk for the Village of Warwick.

On hand to join owner Keith Yodice and his team were a representative from N.Y.S. Sen. James Skoufis’ office, Village of Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard, Village of Warwick trustee Mary Collura, WVCC Board members Kim Corkum, Garrett Durland, Nikki G, Matt Guy, and Chris Olert, WVCC Staff Stefanie Keegan Craver and Jelena Stamenkovic.