Gracious Warwick Estate

A Warwick gem set on five acres, the One-Eyed Horse Farm is an elegant countryside estate offering a Victorian style residence and a functional turnkey horse farm. With four bedrooms and two and a half baths, spacious living abounds.

The 3,000 square foot barn features versatile value and appeal. One side is designed for equestrian and livestock use while the other side is renovated and ideal as a private office, art studio, home gym or remote work space.

A covered porch welcomes you into the gracious interior with designer wallpaper, wide hallways, soaring ceilings and exceptional craftsmanship.

An impressive kitchen and formal rooms are perfect for gatherings and entertaining.

Outdoors, the setting is pure country comfort and magic with seasonal color, rolling acreage and dramatic skies.

Once owned by Tonight Show’s Doc Severinsen, the listing echoes of a glamorous and iconic era.

This turn of the century countryside estate was designed to be lived in, loved and remembered.