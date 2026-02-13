Garnet Health welcomes new providers to growing clinical teams

Garnet Health welcomed two experienced healthcare providers to its growing clinical teams on Feb. 9.

McCurla Sounou Mensa, F.N.P.-B.C., joined the Garnet Health Doctors Urology team as a nurse practitioner. She has been a member of Garnet Health since Feb. 2024, previously serving as an urgent care nurse practitioner at multiple locations. Mensa will provide urology services at Garnet Health Doctors’ locations in Middletown and Harris.

Ammar Rahim, M.D., joined Garnet Health Urgent Care as a full-time provider. He brings extensive experience in hospital-based emergency medicine and is board certified in Family Medicine, Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS).

Dr. Rahim will provide urgent care services to patients across all Garnet Health Urgent Care locations, including Middletown, Monticello and Goshen.