Garnet Health welcomes Cammarata

Christopher Cammarata has joined Garnet Health organization as the new director of safety and emergency management.

Cammarata is a seasoned emergency management professional with over 20 years of experience across local, county and federal government levels. He is a proven leader in strategic planning, policy development and program management within the emergency management field.

Throughout his career, Cammarata has demonstrated exceptional skill in cultivating cross-functional relationships, driving process improvements and ensuring operational excellence. He is widely recognized for his expertise in radiological emergency preparedness as well as in exercise design, development, evaluation and program management.

Cammarata will also be the Garnet Health safety and emergency management liaison to the Greater New York Hospital Association (GNYHA), the Healthcare Association of New York State (HANYS), the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and the Health Emergency Preparedness Coalition (HEPC).

Garnet Health is a New York State not-for-profit corporation that provides healthcare to over 500,000 residents in Orange, Sullivan and Ulster counties. The organization is dedicated to developing specialty services, medical programs and needed healthcare services that allow residents to remain close to home to receive quality care, employing more than 4,000 professionals and over 850 medical staff members. To learn more, log onto garnethealth.org.