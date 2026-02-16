Garnet Health CIO accepts expanded role

Craig Filippini, MBA, who has served as Garnet Health’s chief information officer for the past six years, has accepted the expanded position of chief information and integration officer.

Filippini joined the organization in 2016 as administrator, information technology, before being promoted to chief information officer. In this newly expanded role, he will establish a formalized project management infrastructure across Garnet Health and position the organization for advanced integration opportunities over the coming months and years.

“I’m honored to step into the role of chief information and integration officer at Garnet Health and to continue building on the strong foundation our team has created over the past several years,” said Filippini. “As healthcare continues to evolve, it’s critical that we strengthen how our systems, teams and processes connect across the organization. By formalizing a robust project management infrastructure and advancing integration efforts, we are positioning Garnet Health to operate at peak efficiency to always ensure the most optimum patient experience for the communities we serve.”

Filippini holds an Associate of Applied Science in Computer Information Technology from SUNY Orange as well as a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Technology and a Master of Business Administration in Management from Mount Saint Mary College. In addition, he has earned over a dozen certifications, including Enterprise Administrator and Information Technology Infrastructure Library service management.