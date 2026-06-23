Florida Farmers Market now open for the season

June 23 marked the opening and ribbon cutting for the Florida Farmers Market. The market is held every Tuesday June through Oct. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at the junction of Route 17A and Route 94 across from Quick Check.

The Chamber of Commerce is pleased to have many local vendors selling fresh vegetables, fruits, flowers, coffee, baked goods, mushrooms, spice mixes, soaps, pickles and Tupperware. The Master Gardeners are on site every other week along with Warwick Valley Telephone.

Stop by and visit for the freshest and the best.

For moree information about the Florida Farmers Market, visit floridafarmersmarket.org or email floridanyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.