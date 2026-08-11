Explore these farm-to-table destinations

With its rich agricultural heritage, Orange County is home to some of the Hudson Valley’s most celebrated farm-to-table destinations. Dozens of destinations with the freshest produce, scattered across picturesque towns and villages, offer visitors a full day or an entire weekend of harvest-season experiences.

“Orange County’s Black Dirt farmland produces some of the most flavorful fruits and vegetables in the region. This is the time of year our farms, markets and restaurants truly shine,” said Amanda Dana, director of Orange County tourism and film.

Where to find farm-fresh fare

Orange County’s farm-to-table movement is anchored by working farms that also serve as family fun destinations and community gathering places.

Notable options include:

Blooming Hill Farm, 1251 Route 208, Monroe: This family-owned organic farm is known for an eclectic and broad range of produce offerings, growing more than 200 varieties of fruits and vegetables. Its farmstand and café serve a seasonal farm-to-table menu for brunch and dinner.

All One One All Farm (AOOA), 221 Craigville Road, Goshen: The nonprofit regenerative farm and education center promotes responsible agricultural and culinary practices. The center combines a working farm, farmstand, eatery and small distillery on one site. Visitors can enjoy farm-to-table fare and farm-inspired cocktails featuring artisanal liqueurs made with nuts, herbs, fruits and vegetables grown on the farm.

Pennings Farm Market, 169 Route 94, Warwick: A Warwick institution operating on roughly 100 acres, the market offers the farm’s own produce, including apples, apricots, eggplant, nectarines, peppers, pumpkins, squash, sweet corn and tomatoes, as well as fruits and vegetables from neighboring farms. A cidery on site includes a taproom open year-round, offering a rotation of orchard-grown hard ciders. Visits to the market are more of an entertaining local country experience than just a shopping trip, offering a farm-to-table style cafe, pub, beer garden, ice cream stand and garden center.

Borland Inn and Restaurant, 130 Clinton St., Montgomery: The award-winning farm-to-table restaurant is a highlight of any stay at this historic inn, which was built in the 1780s and expanded in the early 1800s.

Oak & Reed, 45-53 North St., Unit 1, Middletown: Located in downtown Middletown, the restaurant builds its frequently changing menu around elevated comfort food and contemporary cuisine. It takes pride in its locally sourced, sustainable ingredients and a curated beer and wine list.

Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms, 286 Maple Ave., New Hampton: Established in 2014, the distillery is on a fifth-generation farm in the famously fertile Black Dirt region. The distillery grows everything on its farm needed to hand craft quality farm-to-bottle spirits in small batches. The 23-acre farm offers farm-fresh cocktails, food trucks and fire pits with sweeping countryside views.

Chrisopher Jacobs Winery at Pennings Vineyard 320 Crawford St., Pine Bush: The owners of this small-scale winery planted their first grapes in 2006. They now produce a variety of high-quality wines in a serene setting. Visitors enjoy wine at the bar and outdoor seating with views of the vineyard. Tastings celebrate local flavors and the unique terroir of the region.