Entrepreneur shares tips with Mount students

Students at Mount Saint Mary College’s School of Business recently got a first-hand look at the grit required to succeed in the modern economy, thanks to a visit from local entrepreneur Frank Volpe.

Volpe, a former police officer turned business owner, spoke to a combined gathering of the Business Capstone and Production/Operations Management classes last month.

A regular guest lecturer in various School of Business classes, Volpe shared the realities of starting, managing, and sustaining a business in the Hudson Valley. He drew upon his diverse experiences as the owner of two successful New Windsor-based enterprises: Brothers of the Leaf Cigar Bar and Live Free Health and Fitness.

For students preparing to enter the workforce, Volpe’s insights offered a bridge between textbook theory and practical application.

“The School of Business is grateful to Frank for sharing his stories in a way that encourages our students to pursue their own entrepreneurial dreams,” said Moira Tolan, professor of Business at the Mount. “The students really appreciate his discussion about the realities of management. He is a humble leader who is always willing to give back to the next generation.”

The presentation was attended by students, Tolan, and Dennis Barnett, a lecturer in Operations Management at the college.