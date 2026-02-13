Elegance and comfort

Welcome to Warwick Grove, a much sought after community with wonderful amenities like a fitness center, library, neighborhood center catering hall with a full kitchen and so much more.

15 Cowdrey St. is amazing with its inviting foyer complete with hardwood floors, elegant crown moldings and exquisite built-in cabinetry.

The heart of the home is the kitchen which boasts a breakfast bar, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The first floor also includes the bright and inviting living room with a gas fireplace, the laundry room and storage, a rear hallway with access to the two-car garage and the gorgeous primary suite with two walk-in closets, dual vanities and a soaking tub.

Upstairs are two additional bedrooms, a lovely sitting area and a quaint reading nook.

This stunning home awaits your approval and your arrival as a new home owner.