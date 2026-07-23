edit: Local family breaks ground on CoursePlay, a new indoor golf facility

A new indoor golf facility is coming to Warwick. CoursePlay, a locally-owned business, broke ground on Wednesday, July 22, CoursePlay, a locally-owned golf venue concept, officially broke ground on Wednesday, July 22 on its new indoor golf facility. The 20,000-square-foot project, located near the bowling alley, is scheduled to open in 2027.

“As we break ground today, we take the next step in our vision in bringing a golf-centered, family friendly business to the Warwick commercial corridor,” said Sarah Grimes, owner of CoursePlay. “Warwick is our home and we plan to be a long-term partner and contributor to its vibrant future.”

Town of Warwick Supervisor Jesse Dwyer welcomed the project and praised the investment being made by a local family. “We are encouraged to see new investment and balanced economic growth in Warwick tied to recreation and youth-oriented opportunities,” Dwyer said. “It is especially exciting when a young local family chooses to invest in our community and bring a unique, family-friendly recreational business like CoursePlay to town. There is no better location in Warwick than this commercial corridor and we look forward to seeing this project become a successful destination for residents and visitors alike.”

CoursePlay, will feature 18 holes of indoor miniature golf, inspired by USA’s National Parks, six state-of-the-art GOLFZON Golf Simulators, an event space, bar and restaurant.

For more information, visit www.courseplaygolf.com.