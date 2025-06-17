Dream Home has Billiard Room

This stunning colonial home set on 1.2 acres is a retreat with luxurious amenities. Boasting five bedrooms and four baths, with the primary bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and a spa inspired bath.

Classic charm and modern comfort can be found throughout the exquisite listing. The kitchen offers timeless finishes and top of the line appliances. The great room boasts Baltes ceilings, skylights and a fireplace insert creating an inviting and warm atmosphere. A billiard room adds a touch of uniqueness, sophistication and leisure. The fully finished basement has a fully equipped theatre room.

Solar panels and a Tesla Powerwall provide sustainable energy solutions.

Stroll outdoors to a paradise oasis which includes a sparkling pool, relaxing hot tub and cozy fire pit.

An ideal balance of space, lifestyle and elegance await the future owner of this beautiful home.