Custom built 2,500 square-foot home

Newly renovated and move-in ready, this custom built four bedroom, three and a half bath home proves its spaciousness with 2,500 square feet of living space. An open main level living area has a woodburning fireplace.

The primary suite features its own fireplace, walk-in closet and custom designed bathroom and will amaze you as a personal and private retreat.

The finished basement includes a wet bar and a gas fireplace and is perfect for entertaining or just plain unwinding after a trying workday.

Outdoors, enjoy the patio, rear deck, covered porch and large yard. Let’s not forget the two- car garage and gorgeous custom touches throughout.

Truly a beautiful opportunity in Warwick.