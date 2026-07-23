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Custom built 2,500 square-foot home

Warwick. House features multiple fireplaces, covered porch and two-car garage.

| 23 Jul 2026 | 11:33
    Custom built 2,500 square-foot home
    Custom built 2,500 square-foot home
    Custom built 2,500 square-foot home
    Custom built 2,500 square-foot home
    Custom built 2,500 square-foot home
    Custom built 2,500 square-foot home

Newly renovated and move-in ready, this custom built four bedroom, three and a half bath home proves its spaciousness with 2,500 square feet of living space. An open main level living area has a woodburning fireplace.

The primary suite features its own fireplace, walk-in closet and custom designed bathroom and will amaze you as a personal and private retreat.

The finished basement includes a wet bar and a gas fireplace and is perfect for entertaining or just plain unwinding after a trying workday.

Outdoors, enjoy the patio, rear deck, covered porch and large yard. Let’s not forget the two- car garage and gorgeous custom touches throughout.

Truly a beautiful opportunity in Warwick.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
ADDRESS: 18 Baron Dr.
Warwick, NY
PRICE: $ 799,000
TAXES: $13,376
AGENT: James J. Cosenza
BHG Real Estate Green Team
Agent’s Cell: 914-588-1546