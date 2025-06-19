Cozy Cape Cod

Beautifully maintained Cape Cod home with all the essentials like recessed and natural lighting, sparkling hardwood floors, central air, gas fireplace and so much more.

With three bedrooms and one and a half baths, there’s spacious room for all. Both bathrooms are updated and have ceramic tile.

The year 2018 provided for new replacements being a new gas furnace and water heater, new windows and paved driveway.

The back enclosed sun porch will soon become your happy place for relaxing and unwinding.

All within walking distance to Warwick shopping, restaurants and pubs and lake activities, your new home has it all.