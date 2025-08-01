Country Living at its Best

Country living with suburban convenience describes this four bedroom, two and a half bath gorgeous home on 5.6 private, picturesque acres.

Your first impression would be the charming wrap around rocking chair porch. On the main level, you’ll adore the great room complete with cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings and built-in bookshelves. French doors lead to the four season room with access to the back deck. A second set of French doors lead to the upscale well-appointed kitchen. The main level is rounded out by the powder and laundry rooms and formal living room.

Upstairs is an open sitting room space excellent for a reading nook. Four generously sized bedrooms, one being a large primary suite occupy that space.

Closets galore throughout the entire home make for easy storage. This home is a true treasure. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise.