The article, “Longtime provider of holiday-time horse-drawn carriage rides retires after many years of serving the community,” published online on Sept. 10 and in the Sept. 18 issue of The Warwick Advertiser contained incorrect information.

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce provided a correction to its previously sent press release which had stated that Sean Giery, who had provided horse-drawn carriage services to Warwick during the holiday season, had retired. The chamber clarified that Giery is not retired and his business remains active. Giery had previously informed the chamber of his decision not to participate in Warwick’s Home for the Holidays event going forward.

“We sincerely apologize to Sean and the community for the incorrect information and any confusion it caused. We are grateful for the many years Sean and his horses helped create special holiday memories in Warwick, and we wish him and his business continued success,” the chamber said.