Contemporary home in Greenwood Lake Village

Built in 2024, this home offers three bedrooms and two full baths. New construction boasts high ceilings, brilliant hardwood floors and tons of windows highlighting tons of sunshine. The gorgeous kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and beautiful cabinetry.

The large backyard is perfect for boat storage or gardening. The driveway is level and newly paved.

A special added attraction for this beautiful home is the fabulous rooftop terrace excellent for all entertaining under the stars.

It’s a pleasure with walking distance to the village of Greenwood Lake and Morahan Park for fishing, swimming, boating and hiking. The kayak launch is steps away from the house.

Love the outdoors; this is your new home at the lake.