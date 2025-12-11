Contemporary Estate

Nestled on 3.9 acres, this five bedroom, five bath estate is truly what elegant contemporary living is all about.

Originally built as a ranch style home, it was totally rebuilt from the foundation up, incorporating new techniques and new masterful construction materials.

Stepping inside is a sleek open layout with over 4,740 sq. feet of beautifully designed living space.

The gourmet kitchen boasts top of the line appliances, lighted soft close drawers and an induction cooktop.

High efficiency is evident with owned solar panels, radiant heated floors, European triple paned doors and windows and mini splits to assist with heating and cooling. Smart technology reigns with an intercom to your electronically operated entry gate and security cameras.

The listing conveniently features a two -car garage with an EV charging station, plus an additional one car garage with easy access to the kitchen.

The spacious interiors and the expansive outdoor surroundings provide for an exceptional living experience.