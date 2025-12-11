x
Contemporary Estate

Florida. This rebuilt ranch features solar panels, radiant heated floors, and mini splits to assist with heating and cooling.

Florida NY /
| 11 Dec 2025 | 04:42
Nestled on 3.9 acres, this five bedroom, five bath estate is truly what elegant contemporary living is all about.

Originally built as a ranch style home, it was totally rebuilt from the foundation up, incorporating new techniques and new masterful construction materials.

Stepping inside is a sleek open layout with over 4,740 sq. feet of beautifully designed living space.

The gourmet kitchen boasts top of the line appliances, lighted soft close drawers and an induction cooktop.

High efficiency is evident with owned solar panels, radiant heated floors, European triple paned doors and windows and mini splits to assist with heating and cooling. Smart technology reigns with an intercom to your electronically operated entry gate and security cameras.

The listing conveniently features a two -car garage with an EV charging station, plus an additional one car garage with easy access to the kitchen.

The spacious interiors and the expansive outdoor surroundings provide for an exceptional living experience.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 41 Sand Hill Lane
Florida, N.Y.
Price: $1,799,000
Taxes: $19,947
Agent: Walter R. Ross
BHG Real Estate Green Team
Agent’s Cell: 914-714-9926