Coming home never felt so good

Welcome home to the tree-lined street and the turnkey home that offers both a peaceful setting and conveniences close at hand. You will be amazed by the thoughtful improvements and the care over the years that define pride of ownership.

The kitchen features quartz countertops and a delightful country style window overlooking the scenic property.

Two generously sized bedrooms have exceptionally deep closets while two bathrooms add convenience. The main bath is preserved with retro charm and character.

The lower level adds 624 square feet of space ideal for a home gym, playroom or studio.

This lovely home is designed to be lived in, loved and fully enjoyed.