Comfort and Convenience

This inviting one-bedroom condo is nestled in the heart of the charming village of Warwick. The main floor has an open concept layout with a cozy gas fireplace and sliders to a private, relaxing back patio.

The beautifully updated kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and ample counter space.

An attached one car garage leads to a small mudroom and half bath on the main level.

Heading upstairs, the primary bedroom features ample closet space and a laundry located in a closet off the hall. The full bath offers convenient built-in shelving. Pull down stairs to the attic offer more storage.

The low maintenance, adorable home is just steps away from charming restaurants, shops, parks and community year round events.