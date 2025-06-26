x
Comfort and Convenience

| 26 Jun 2025 | 01:31
This inviting one-bedroom condo is nestled in the heart of the charming village of Warwick. The main floor has an open concept layout with a cozy gas fireplace and sliders to a private, relaxing back patio.

The beautifully updated kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and ample counter space.

An attached one car garage leads to a small mudroom and half bath on the main level.

Heading upstairs, the primary bedroom features ample closet space and a laundry located in a closet off the hall. The full bath offers convenient built-in shelving. Pull down stairs to the attic offer more storage.

The low maintenance, adorable home is just steps away from charming restaurants, shops, parks and community year round events.

Essential Information
Address: 16 Village Cove
Warwick, N.Y.
Price: $396,000
Taxes: $4,700
Agent: Tammy Scotto
BHG Real Estate Green Team
Agent’s Cell: 845-494-4706