Colonial Architecture Cottage

This storybook cottage breathes timeless character and meets everyday comfort with two bedrooms and one bath.

Your first impression will be the delightful curb appeal and the welcoming three season sunroom. The first floor boasts an open layout, a full bath, laundry room and a warming wood burning fireplace.

Check out the two inviting bedrooms upstairs plus a walk-up attic to handle storage.

Outside, the picturesque level lot is charming and relaxing. But best of all is the short stroll to Warwick’s vibrant Main Street home to restaurants, pubs and quaint shops.

Whether you prefer a sweet weekend getaway, permanent residence or investment property, this move-in ready charmer delivers.