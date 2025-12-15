Coffee company opens doors

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Red Fox Coffee company located at 121 NY-94S.

Owners Tori and Travis Hastings started roasting their own beans at home and making their own cold brew. When a perfect location became available, they jumped at the opportunity and made their coffee shop dreams a reality.

To celebrate with the Hastings were family, friends, Town of Warwick supervisor Jesse Dwyer, WVCC President Mike Cordero, WVCC Board member Barbara Sullivan and WVCC staff Stefanie Keegan Craver and Jelena Stamenkovic.