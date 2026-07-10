Charming multi-family property

Experience the best of Greenwood Lake living where year- round recreation meets small town charm. This multi-family property blends flexibility, character and income potential. Live comfortably in one residence and generate income from the other.

The main home boasts four bedrooms and four baths and is rich in timeless appeal. A welcoming covered porch greets you. A spacious chef’s kitchen, a sun-filled living room, formal dining room and a cozy den will impress. Added highlights include beautiful hardwood floors and woodwork throughout and a new heating system.

The main primary suite offers a walk-in closet, ensuite full bath and a convenient separate laundry room.

Upstairs, two additional bedrooms feature a full bathroom and a cozy sitting area with built-in shelving.

Outside, a peaceful yard is adorned with three varieties of mature pear trees creating an amazing scene.

A lovely, exceptional property, that is a perfect opportunity.

Essential Information

Address: 62 Murray Rd.

Greenwood Lake, NY

Price: $589,000

Taxes: $ 8,900

Agent: Brenda B. Wiley

Howard Hanna Rand Realty

Agent’s Cell: 914-522-9474