Celebrate the Fourth with a new mini estate

This elegant five-bedroom, five-bath Cape Cod style mini estate is set on a corner lot in private Greenwood Park. Designed with multi-generational living in mind, the home naturally brings everyone together while still allowing comfort and ultimate privacy.

The gorgeous sunken living room centers around the cozy fireplace. The large dining room and family room, with its own fireplace, has French doors opening to a stone patio.

The cook’s kitchen boasts white cabinetry, a six burner range and quartz counters.

The first floor primary suite and an additional bedroom provide easy one floor living. Upstairs, is a second primary ensuite plus two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom perfect for extended family, guests or a separate living wing. All through the home are flexible rooms and niches waiting for a personal, creative touch.

Residents of Greenwood Park enjoy a private community beach as well as the amenities of Greenwood Lake including seasonal events, the town beach and lakeside dining.

You can enjoy all this and be just one hour from NYC.