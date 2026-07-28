Business. Chamber of Commerce celebrates Fette Ford ribbon cutting

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ribbon cutting of Fette Ford, the Chamber of Commerce’s newest Bronze Corporate Sponsor. The chamber staff along with the Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662, elected officials from the Town of Warwick, The Village of Warwick, representatives of the Orange County Legislature and WVCC board members and the Warwick Valley Humane Society welcomed the Fette family into the community.

Fette Ford joins the Warwick community having acquired Leo Kaytes Ford.

“Fette Ford is honored to carry forward the legacy of the Kaytes family with the same dedication, values, and a deep respect for those who came before,” the company shared in a press release.

Fette Ford is located at 145 NY-94 Warwick, NY 10990.