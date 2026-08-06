x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Bright, sunny corner unit

Warwick. Homestead Village townhouse features three bedrooms, one-car garage and access to multiple amenities.

| 06 Aug 2026 | 03:17
    Bright, sunny corner unit
    Bright, sunny corner unit
    Bright, sunny corner unit
    Bright, sunny corner unit
    Bright, sunny corner unit

Located in the welcoming community of Homestead Village, this three-bedroom, three-bath townhouse conquers impressively.

Freshly painted, soaring cathedral ceilings and a cozy fireplace makes it home sweet home.

The eat-in kitchen features plenty of cabinets and a brand new fridge (2026).

The second floor boasts three generously-sized bedrooms with the primary suite featuring a walk-in closet, private bath and the convenience of an upstairs laundry area.

A private patio and one-car garage add to the convenience.

Homestead Village residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, “tot lots” and two in-ground pools.

This unit is steps away from the pools and courts and walking distance to the Village of Warwick.

This home offers the very best of convenience and comfort.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
ADDRESS: 50 Olde Wagon Rd.
Warwick, NY
PRICE: $ 489,000
TAXES: $ 4,969
AGENT: Marie Altieri
Howard Hanna Rand Realty
Agent’s Cell: 845-987-6766