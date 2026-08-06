Bright, sunny corner unit

Located in the welcoming community of Homestead Village, this three-bedroom, three-bath townhouse conquers impressively.
Freshly painted, soaring cathedral ceilings and a cozy fireplace makes it home sweet home.
The eat-in kitchen features plenty of cabinets and a brand new fridge (2026).
The second floor boasts three generously-sized bedrooms with the primary suite featuring a walk-in closet, private bath and the convenience of an upstairs laundry area.
A private patio and one-car garage add to the convenience.
Homestead Village residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, “tot lots” and two in-ground pools.
This unit is steps away from the pools and courts and walking distance to the Village of Warwick.
This home offers the very best of convenience and comfort.