Bellvale Creamery closes season on a high note

As the sun dipped behind the rolling Warwick Valley hills on Nov. 23, Bellvale Creamery celebrated the close of its 2025 season.

Known nationwide as one of the top ice cream parlors in the United States, the Creamery once again drew crowds from every corner of the globe, all eager for one last scoop before winter settled into the valley.

The drive up Route 17A to Bellvale told its own story: families bundled in light jackets, couples carrying waffle cones like treasures, hikers from the Appalachian Trail arriving with satisfied exhaustion, and long-time locals who wouldn’t dream of letting the season end without a final taste of their favorite flavors. A group of four young women from Sloatsburg posed for the camera as one of the last groups to arrive before closing, as the Creamery’s windows glowed warm against the crisp autumn air, beckoning visitors inside for the signature ice creams that have made Bellvale a tradition for more than 20 years.

Inside, the staff churned out scoop after scoop of Bellvale classics — fresh silky vanilla, creamy Bellvale Bog, cookie dough, and seasonal specials like pumpkin and honey lavender.

“Our last day of the season has been incredible,” said Jasmine Noteboom. “My brother, William, and I were excited to be able to open an extra month this year, not knowing how our customers would react, but this evening it looks like we’ve been cleaned out of ice cream sandwiches and many quarts of some of the more popular flavors. So I think the extra month was a success.”

The conversations were filled with the nostalgic rhythm that always marks the end of the season: Stories of summer nights spent on the overlook, memories of first dates and family visits, and the shared belief that somehow, ice cream tastes better at the top of this mountain.

This season proved to be one of Bellvale’s strongest yet. Visitors praised not only the unparalleled views and fresh ingredients, but also the Creamery’s continued commitment to its craft. Milk from local farms, small-batch production, and the unmistakable taste of care in every scoop reminded guests why Bellvale has long stood among America’s beloved ice cream destinations.

This season, the Creamery began tracking the neighborhood origin of its guests and discovered that they have come from around the world: Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central America, South America, and dozens of states throughout the U.S.

“We had no idea that we. Would have such a distant reach of customers,” said Noteboom, who mapped out the guests’ locations on the Creamery’s website: BellvaleFarms.com. Travel bloggers, food critics, and national publications once again named Bellvale a must-visit spot, something Warwick locals have known for years.

As the final evening came to a close, the staff did its best to provide a gradually diminishing inventory to the steadily arriving customers. The valley stretched out beneath them in all its late-autumn beauty and a crescent waxing moon in the western sky, a reminder of why this little creamery attracts thousands each year. The doors closed gently behind them, marking the end of another season filled with laughter, shared moments, and simple joys experienced with a view that feels almost too beautiful to be real.

Now the Creamery will rest for the winter, preparing for new flavors, new memories, and another year atop Mt. Peter. And as every Bellvale fan knows, the sweetest part of the season’s end is the promise of its return — when the venue once again fills with the sound of summer and the unmistakable smell of freshly made waffle cones drifting on a warm breeze.