AOOA Farm Seasonal Smackdowns return with Strawberry Jam-Boree

All One One All (AOOA) Farm Seasonal Smackdowns returns this year with the farm’s third annual Strawberry Jam-Boree on June 20 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Home cooks are invited to create an original strawberry jam using local strawberries and compete for the coveted title of AOOA Jam Master. Two winners will receive a special prize basket featuring AOOA’s handcrafted goods, including in-house distilled liquor, fresh produce, D’Artagnan charcuterie and more. Contestants must enter by June 7.

Community members who prefer tasting to cooking are encouraged to attend as “tasters,” sampling entries and helping select the People’s Choice winner. A panel of guest judges will also award a Judge’s Pick prize. Past judges have included talented local chefs including Michael DiMartino, Ciarán McGoldrick, and Joe Moore as well as world-renowned chefs such as Jacques Torres, Gabriel Kruether, Jean-Louis Dumonet and Laurent Dupal.

Three Seasonal Smackdowns planned for 2026

The Strawberry Jam-Boree is the first of three Seasonal Smackdowns planned for 2026. The series continues with the Heirloom Hullabaloo on Aug. 22, where contestants enter their best tomato-forward dish, followed by the autumn favorite Pumpkin Palooza on Oct. 17, featuring sweet and savory pumpkin and winter squash creations. All ages are welcome, and light refreshments will be served. AOOA’s Farm Stand eatery and distillery will be open, with cocktails and beer available for purchase. For more information and to register for a Seasonal Smackdown, visit www.alloneoneall.org/seasonalsmackdowns.

The culinary competitions raise funds for the farm’s Fresh Food for All program, which helps provide fresh, nutritious food to local families facing food insecurity.

“Food has an incredible ability to connect people,” says AOOA Chief Executive Officer Alix Daguin. “Our Seasonal Smackdowns celebrate good food and good ag while raising funds to make healthy food more accessible to our neighbors. They’re some of the most joyful events we host all year.”