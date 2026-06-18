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Amazing Warwick Colonial

Warwick. Home on cul-de-sac features wraparound porch, gas fireplace and chef’s kitchen.

Warwick /
| 18 Jun 2026 | 01:57
    Amazing Warwick Colonial
    Amazing Warwick Colonial
    Amazing Warwick Colonial
    Amazing Warwick Colonial
    Amazing Warwick Colonial
    Amazing Warwick Colonial
    Amazing Warwick Colonial
    Amazing Warwick Colonial

Southwycke Farms is the location of this gorgeous home nestled on a quiet tree-lined cul-de-sac. Your serene sanctuary awaits with a wraparound porch perfect for entertaining and relaxation. The open concept layout features a classic primary suite on the first floor, a sunlit formal living room, a dining room with built-in beverage center and wine fridge and a dramatic family room with a stone gas fireplace.

The chef’s kitchen will impress with a center island, custom cabinetry, Silestone counters and high-end appliances beneath soaring ceilings.

Discovering upstairs will reveal two more bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath plus an open loft with custom built-ins creating the perfect home office space.

A new Trex deck will add to your relaxation and entertaining.

Moments away from the vibrant Warwick scene, this listing is much more than just a home, it’s the ultimate lifestyle.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION:
ADDRESS: 42 Somerset Lane
Warwick, NY
PRICE: $850,000
TAXES: $15,437
AGENT: Luisa Figlia
BHG Real Estate Green Team
Agent’s Cell: 845-642-3436