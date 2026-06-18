Amazing Warwick Colonial

Southwycke Farms is the location of this gorgeous home nestled on a quiet tree-lined cul-de-sac. Your serene sanctuary awaits with a wraparound porch perfect for entertaining and relaxation. The open concept layout features a classic primary suite on the first floor, a sunlit formal living room, a dining room with built-in beverage center and wine fridge and a dramatic family room with a stone gas fireplace.

The chef’s kitchen will impress with a center island, custom cabinetry, Silestone counters and high-end appliances beneath soaring ceilings.

Discovering upstairs will reveal two more bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath plus an open loft with custom built-ins creating the perfect home office space.

A new Trex deck will add to your relaxation and entertaining.

Moments away from the vibrant Warwick scene, this listing is much more than just a home, it’s the ultimate lifestyle.