A way of life

Living in Warwick Grove helps you get established in a close-knit community with architecturally pleasing homes and gorgeous park-like grounds.

Located on a corner lot, this home has so much to offer, like an amazingly welcoming foyer with soaring ceilings, crown moldings and beautiful hardwood floors.

The study offers a peaceful sanctuary that flows nicely into the living room complete with a flickering gas fireplace.

The kitchen boasts granite countertops, a farmhouse sink and breakfast counter, all creating an easy flow into the dining room. The first floor also has the convenience of a laundry and powder room.

The owner’s suite displays a true retreat offering dual vanities, two walk-in closets and a walk-in shower.

Upstairs, the flexible loft space is A+ for a home office, lounge or guest quarters.

Warwick Grove’s amenities provide that welcoming town within a town atmosphere. You’ll enjoy the neighborhood center with a gym, library and game room. The excellent locale allows you to also enjoy and partake in all the historic town of Warwick has to offer.