A private, country retreat

This stately home includes four bedrooms and three baths. On 5.70 beautiful acres, this gentleman or gentlewoman’s farm setting possesses deep Warwick roots. Built circa 1836, the iconic Demarest House is connected to one of Warwick’s earliest settlers.

The home is rich in warmth and authenticity with lovely features such as double wide plank flooring, a bygone era banister, handsome mantels and replica wallpaper. Modern conveniences also enhance the home while preserving its timeless feel. The luxurious first floor primary bedroom suite boasts a walk-in closet and a stunning spa-like bath. A quaint sunroom has a wall of windows that overlook the grounds.

Outdoors, the grounds are captivating with a large pond stocked with bass, sweeping open lawns, a fenced dog run and a gorgeous saltwater in-ground pool.

Enhancing the property’s versatility is a one-bedroom accessory apartment above the two car garage, a definite asset for guests, work from home needs or just more living space.

This listing is definitely elegant, stately and truly iconic and historic.