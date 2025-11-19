‘A Day in the Life’ program at the library

The sixth presentation of We the People Warwick’s (WtPW) program, “A Day in the Life” was held recently before an appreciative live audience at the Albert Wisner Library. Over the course of two hours, Warwick residents Samantha Walter, Craig Roberts and Jeff Zahn gave accounts of what they did and what a day of their life looked and felt like.

Walter, who is the Recreation Director for the Town of Warwick, spoke of her deep involvement with and commitment to Warwick’s 80-acre Mountain Lake Park and the many things the new park has to offer, including pickle ball, fishing, and space for wedding receptions. She also mentioned the Park’s intriguing history that included such unexpected elements as the Jewish Kutz camp for children, a vacation spot for Chock Full of Nuts employees that was started by Jackie Robinson, and a dude ranch.

Roberts, who is a docent at the Woodstock Museum in Bethel, spoke of his long involvement with the museum and how he relives the whole Woodstock experience almost every day. His talk was accompanied by many photos of that long-ago event, and while no one in the audience was actually there, it touched them deeply.

Zahn, whose entire life has been split between song writing, Broadway plays and movies, was a last-minute stand-in for a speaker who had to cancel. He started out as a successful cellist, but soon discovered that his passion was writing songs, which led him into a career that included working on movie sets and theater stages around the world, and getting to know and work with many people whose names were known to everyone in the audience. His talk was less about a “day” and more about the passions that underlay so many of his days.

The presenters were not known by many of the people in the room, but by the end of the evening, everyone felt that they wanted hear the “rest of the story.”

“That’s the basic idea behind our story-telling events, A Day in the Life and Warwick Story Share,” WtPW founder Beverly Braxton said. “Warwick has many wonderful people with interesting stories, interesting lives, and when we get to know those stories, those lives, it adds to our lives and draws us closer as a community.”