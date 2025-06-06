2025 Human Rights Award honorees announced

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus, in partnership with the Orange County Human Rights Commission, recently announced the recipients of the 2025 Orange County Human Rights Awards.

“Each of this year’s recipients has made a lasting impact on Orange County through their dedication to service, equity, and empowerment,” Neuhaus said. “Their work reminds us that change comes from a deep commitment to helping others and breaking down barriers. We are proud to honor them and shine a light on their contributions.”

The honorees are Susan Miller, RECAP, SUNY Orange, and Leadership Orange.

Susan K. Miller has spent her career advocating for children, families, and individuals with disabilities. A licensed clinical social worker with degrees from Syracuse University, Susan currently serves as Chief Operating Officer for Downstate and Children and Youth Programs at Rehabilitation Support Services, Inc. She has been a fierce, unwavering voice for the underserved, always promoting trauma-informed, culturally equitable care. In addition to her professional work, she serves on the boards of Catholic Charities and The Arc Greater Hudson Valley and is chair of the Sullivan County Community Services Board. Her dedication to mentoring others and upholding human dignity makes her a beacon in the human rights landscape.

RECAP (Regional Economic Community Action Program, Inc.), Orange County’s designated anti-poverty agency since 1965, RECAP provides critical services to the county’s most vulnerable populations, children, seniors, veterans, the homeless, and more. With programs spanning from Head Start and workforce development to substance use treatment and housing, RECAP empowers individuals and communities challenged by poverty, racism, and social injustice through collaboration, advocacy, and hope. Its mission: helping neighbors achieve self-sufficiency.

SUNY Orange, the first county-sponsored community college in the SUNY system, has been serving the region for over 70 years. Recognized as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI), the College actively promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion through its Committee for Institutional Diversity and Equity and key partnerships with the Human Rights Commission and Leadership Orange. Through events like the annual Human Rights Conference and Cultural Affairs programming, SUNY Orange fosters respect, service, and a strong sense of local and global community on campus and beyond.

Leadership Orange has spent over 30 years cultivating a strong pipeline of civic-minded leaders in Orange County. With over a thousand alumni from its adult and youth programs, the nonprofit empowers individuals through immersive educational sessions and leadership development, tackling local challenges and striving to improve the quality of life across the County. The organization brings together diverse individuals who are passionate about making a positive difference in the community.

The honorees will be celebrated for their outstanding achievements at the 2025 Human Rights Awards Reception on Thursday, June 12.

“We look forward to celebrating this year’s deserving Award recipients. Each of them is a powerful force for equity, inclusion, and positive change in our community,” said Inaudy Gil, Executive Director of the Orange County Human Rights Commission. “Whether fighting poverty, advancing social justice, or championing education, leadership, and civic engagement, they exemplify the very essence of human rights.”

For questions about human rights in Orange County, email igil@orangecountygov.com.