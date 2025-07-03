Wolfgang Rimmelspacher, a longtime resident of Warwick, N.Y., passed away peacefully after a brief illness on June 28, 2025, at Chilton Memorial Hospital. He was 85 years old.

Born in Germany on Feb. 8, 1940, Wolfgang was the son of August and Hedwig Rimmelspacher. He went on to build a remarkable career as an Executive Chef, working in renowned restaurant kitchens and aboard major cruise lines around the world. In the mid-1970s, Wolfgang fulfilled a lifelong dream by opening his own restaurant, The Wooden Duck, in Greenwood Lake, N.Y., which he proudly operated until 1999. His culinary talent and warm personality left a lasting impression on thousands of loyal patrons.

In retirement, Wolfgang launched a third successful career in the automotive parts and accessories industry, where he continued to apply his curiosity, work ethic, and knack for connecting with people.

Wolfgang is survived by his loving partner of 25 years, Maryann Smith of Warwick; his niece Christina of Kuppenheim, Germany; his granddaughter Brenda Baker Seimer of Utica, N.Y.; and many dear friends and former customers who became like family over the years.

He was predeceased by his parents and by his wife, Margaret, prior to his long-time companionship with Maryann.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak St., Greenwood Lake, N.Y. 10925. A funeral service took place at the funeral home at 4:00 p.m. Cremation followed privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service (845) 477-8240 or log onto www.zmmemorials.com.