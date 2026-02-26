William Whetsel

William “Bill” D. Whetsel, of Highland Mills, N.Y., entered into eternal rest on Feb. 21, 2026 at Hackensack Medical Center in Hackensack, N.J. He was 59 years old.

The son of William A. Whetsel and Bertha K. (Rumshock) Whetsel of Milford, Pa., Bill was born on May 31, 1966 in Greensburg, Pa.

Bill, born and raised in Greensburg, Pa., is a U.S. Air Force veteran who proudly served his country as an EOD technician. Following his service, he pursued a 13-year career with Trans World Airlines and later played a pivotal role in forming the Transportation Security Administration after 9/11, where he helped transition U.S. airports to federal security. After retiring as a TSA security supervisor, Bill’s passion for helping fellow veterans led him to establish the Rumshock Veterans Foundation in 2019. Inspired by a family legacy of military service and a lifelong commitment to helping others, Bill was dedicated to supporting veterans in times of need.

Bill was truly an inspiration to everyone in his life and proof of what is possible if you put your mind to something, you can achieve anything. He had an infectious love for life and a passion to make a difference in his community. Bill made an impact on everyone that met him and will be forever remembered by the change that he has inspired. He will be greatly missed.

Bill was preceded in death by his brother: David Whetsel. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife: Dympna “Dee” Whetsel at home; his sons: Tyler L. Whetsel and his wife Savannah of Manhattan, N.Y. and Liam R. Whetsel of Highland Mills, N.Y.; his sister-in-law: Amy Whetsel and niece: Katelyn Whetsel; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Brendan McMorrow and Ann McMorrow; sister-in-law: Colette Mulhall; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Mark Kwalwasser and Deirdre McMorrow; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Jimmy Towle and Ursula Towle; and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28 at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY, followed by Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate, Memorial Contributions in Bill’s name may be made to the Rumshock Veterans Foundation, 5 Hamilton Avenue, Highland Mills, NY 10930, https://rumshockvf.org.